Some 64 people applied through the Senate and 57 through the National Assembly.

Mr Nyegenye said that while it would look curious that the two Houses would have separate advertisements, the constitution provides they recruit the commissioners separately.

By JOHN NGIRACHU

The Senate and the National Assembly have separately listed applicants who want to replace outgoing members of the Commission on Revenue Allocation.

In side-by-side advertisements in the Nation on Friday, the two Houses listed the applicants, some of whom have applied for the jobs in the Senate and the National Assembly.

“There is no contradiction at all,” said Jeremiah Nyegenye, the Clerk of the Senate.

The commission is headed by Mr Micah Cheserem and was appointed in 2010 when there was only one House and a coalition government. The President will nominate a chairman for approval by the National Assembly.

Two members of the new commisison would be nominated by the National Assembly and five by the Senate using the political parties’ strengths in either House.

Going by parties, Jubilee has the largest number of MPs in the National Assembly as it combines those from the defunct parties that include The National Alliance and the United Republican Party. This means that it could grab the two slots although it is also likely that a deal would be struck to have the majority and the minority sides select one person each.

In the Senate, the availability of five slots would make the sharing easier. The Jubilee Coalition also has a majority there.

Among those who are seeking the jobs are University of Nairobi don Prof Karuti Kanyinga, the founding vice-chancellor of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Prof Ratemo Michieka and former East African Portland Cement chairman Mark Kitaanyu ole Karbolo.