By MACHARIA MWANGI

More by this Author

Nominated senator Paul Njoroge Ben shot twice in the air after rival gangs clashed at a petrol station he operates in the outskirts of Naivasha town.

The gun drama happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Shell Petrol Station near Karai shopping centre along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway.

Shell/Vivo Managing Director Mr Polycarp Igathe, however, accused the senator of shooting at him twice as he led a team to recover Shell/Vivo assets in the petrol station.

Mr Igathe said the petrol station run by Senator Njoroge but branded under Shell, had been out of stock for three weeks. Mr Igathe said the station, which had been on probation since November, has been running with no working capital, contrary to the Energy Regulatory Commission rules.

On Saturday, the Shell/Vivo MD said, he had sent staff to rebrand the petrol station but were threatened, so he decided to go there himself to supervise the rebranding only for the senator to draw a pistol and 'shoot at them'.

An employee at the petrol station claimed some of the youths were ferried to the outlet, located approximately seven kilometers from Naivasha town in a private vehicle. The other group, in what appears to have been well worked out counter strategy, pelted their rivals with stones.

DESTROY CRUCIAL PUMPS

“They have managed to destroy two crucial pumps and also dug a trench in one of the entrances,” said the worker.

The senator, who later recorded a statement with the police, attributed the drama to high stake business rivalry.

“It is a rivalry that has lasted for a while and I have managed to obtain a court order to the effect,” he said.

Police in anti-riot gear guarded the place as senior officers questioned the senator for several minutes in one of his offices before he proceeded to the Naivasha Police Station.

“I have not been arrested. I am going to record a statement at the police station,” said the senator who accused a rival for orchestrating the attack which he claims started more than a week ago.

Some of the youths found at the police station were whisked away by the police.