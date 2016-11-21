123 senior police officers moved in reshuffle

By ANGIRA ZADOCK

Two senior police officers have been transferred to Mandera in a Kenya police reshuffle that has seen 123 officers moved.

Former Starehe police chief Bernard Nyakwaka and his Kaloleni counterpart David Kerina have been transferred to Mandera as the county commander and county operations commander, respectively.

Both officers are of the rank of commissioner of police.

Mr Nyakwaka replaces long-serving Mandera Commander Job Boronjo, who has been transferred to Kiganjo

Former Diplomatic Police Commandant Allan Sangoro has been appointed director of studies at the Kenya Police College Kiganjo

The transfers, effected by Deputy Inspector of Police in charge of the Kenya Police Service Joel Kitili, has seen senior officers of the ranks between assistant superintendent and commissioner of police moved.