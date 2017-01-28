By JOSEPH WANGUI

The Communications Authority of Kenya has said it will monitor messages on social media to help prevent cases of hate speech in the election period.

Mr Ben Gituku, the board chairman, said the agency will liaise with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to ensure success of the task.

Speaking during a workshop in Nyeri town on enhancing governance and accountability through the use of technology, Mr Gituku said those found guilty of cybercrime will be prosecuted.

He also urged parents to monitor how their children consume social media tools such as mobile phones.

“Parents should also monitor their children since some teenagers misuse the electronic gadgets like mobile phones by accessing some unnecessary materials,” he added.

Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe said Kenyans should know that technology can help fight corruption and enhance accountability in both county and national governments.

On his part, US Embassy Economic advisor David Pemberton lauded the Kenyan government for digitising some of its services.

He said it will increase revenue and lower cases of graft.

“Digitisation also reduces opportunities to corruption since it works more efficiently,” he said.