NMG's statement on its alleged ownership of Gazeti Limited
Wednesday November 2 2016
It has come to our attention that a company called Gazeti Ltd which allegedly received payment under the interim audit report from Afya House, has been linked to Nation Media Group as one of its associate companies. We wish to clarify that Gazeti Ltd or its associate entities is not and has never been part of the NMG subsidiaries. It is a contracted third party.
We wish to clarify that NMG has not received any cash payments under the interim audit report from Ministry of Health currently under discussion. Any payments that NMG may have received from the Ministry of Health were for services properly procured and invoiced. As a publicly listed company, all our associate companies are declared in our annual reports which is a public document and everyone is welcomed to confirm.