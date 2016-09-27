Talks on cash payout for IEBC commissioners begin

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua will chair the high level government committee handling the commissioners’ exit.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission bosses are expected to meet an interagency team set up by the government to negotiate their exit from office starting on Wednesday.

By ISAAC ONGIRI

Talks on a cash payout and other exit benefits for the nine electoral commissioners finally began on Tuesday when the government convened the first meeting.

Other members of the team include Cabinet secretaries Henry Rotich (Treasury), Cecily Kariuki (Public Service), principal secretaries Kamau Thugge (National Treasury), Karanja Kibicho (Interior), Solicitor General Njee Muturi and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Chief Executive Officer, Ms Anne Gitau.

The government on Tuesday dismissed claims that it was sabotaging the planned exit of the commissioners, arguing that the new Elections (Amendment) Act is supposed to take effect from October 4.

“The government notes that the new Election Laws (Amendment) Act only takes effect from October 4, 2016,” Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe said in a statement.

Notices inviting the commissioners to a meeting to agree on the formal exit arrangement were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Kinyua convened the first negotiations meeting by assembling the technical team.

“The committee held its first meeting earlier today (Tuesday),” said the statement issued by Mr Kiraithe.

The interagency committee will lead negotiations with the IEBC commissioners to facilitate an orderly and dignified exit and ensure a seamless transition within the commission.

Mr Kiraithe said the government was equally concerned about the urgency of the transition, adding that there was a need to recruit the new commissioners as soon as possible. “The government remains committed to pursuing an expedited process that accords to the law and looks forward to the cooperation of the commissioners towards the same, in the spirit of moving Kenya forward,” he said.

The Treasury’s proposal has been based on the one used to pay three Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officials, who were also forced to resign last year. If the proposal is adopted, then the Treasury will pay Sh200 million as a consolidated exit package to the commissioners.