Moi University has suspended a diploma programme as the Commission for University Education (CUE) embarks on audit of universities on Monday.

The university will no longer admit students to study diploma in journalism and media studies both in Nairobi and the main campus in Eldoret.

“Following the departmental meeting held on December 19 and subsequent school board meeting on January 11, a decision to suspended journalism and media studies programme was approved and ratified,” states a memorandum from the chairman of the department of publishing and media studies Dr Duncan Omanga.

It adds: “The reasons for this were among others, the protracted systematic challenges encountered by the department in the delivery of these programmes.”

The commission is set to audit the universities from Monday to February 10 to check those flouting the rules.

The commission will look at academic and research leaders and their qualifications and ratio of permanent academic staff to part-time workers per academic programme in the last five years.

The findings will inform policy advisory to the government on quality assurance and integrity of university education in accordance with the legal provisions.

The universities have since submitted their self-assessment report to CUE.

The purpose is to audit universities on compliance with set standards in students enrolment into degree programmes at all levels and post graduate diploma programmes, with emphasis on minimum admission requirements, students progression through academic years and credit transfer system for the last five graduation that is 2012-2016.

Other areas of audit will include integrity of examinations, delays in release of transcripts and missing mark, certification processes including procedures for processing certificates, award of degrees, with evidence of adherence to minimum standards on instructional hours and work load, and graduation list for years 2012-2016.