Kenya will seek to strengthen its counterterrorism efforts and address visa application and costs during the state visit by the South Africa president next week.

During the three-day visit, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his counterpart Jacob Zuma are expected to sign deals on visas and joint counterterrorism strategies.

“Kenya and South Africa are leaders on the continent, and we have a responsibility to make certain that Africa is safe," Mr Esipisu said.

Nairobi has constantly accused South Africa of having stringent rules for Kenyans who want to travel to the nation.

In the state visit, which will be the first by a South African head of state, Kenya will be looking to have South Africa reduce visa processing time as well as the accompanying conditions.

"We expect to strike agreement on the matter of visas, which have sometimes posed a problem for Kenyans looking to travel to South Africa,” said State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu on Sunday.

“It is a fast changing world and people no longer have the luxury of waiting for up to three weeks for visas to be processed.”

Last August, Kenya successfully convinced South Africa to lower the visa application charges from Sh6, 800 to Sh4, 700.

The government also settled that student visas will be issued for the full duration of the study and that renewals for the study will be done in South Africa.