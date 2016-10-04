MCAs arrested after being found with schoolgirls

By AGGREY OMBOKI

By MAGATI OBEBO

Two members of county assembly were on Tuesday arrested after they were busted in the company of three schoolgirls.

The girls, aged 16 to 17, were found on Monday evening in a car belonging to one of the ward representatives from Kisii. The car was being driven near Nduru Girls High School in Nyamarambe in South Mugirango, Kisii sources said.

The ward reps spent Monday night in the cells at Nyamarambe Police Station after the public held a vigil, demanding swift justice.

Police said they were alerted by wananchi that some girls in school uniform were changing clothes inside the car, which was heading towards the school.

Their parents said two of them had been sent home for school fees on Friday while the third had asked for permission to go to hospital.

One parent questioned why she had not been notified by the school management that her daughter had been released for medical tests.

“I finished paying fees last term,” the parent told the Nation outside Kisii Level Six Hospital. “I’m surprised that they could release her to go for medical check-up alone without notifying me.”

Earlier, a medical examination conducted on the girls at Nyamarambe District Hospital to confirm whether they had engaged in sexual activities came out negative, sparking protests from the residents and forcing another round of tests at Kisii Level Six Hospital.

WERE TAKEN

Dr Enoch Ondari, the hospital’s chief executive, confirmed that the students were taken to the facility.

They were put through counselling before they were whisked to Nyamarambe Police Station to record statements.

The medical report was released to the police and the parents but officers remained tight-lipped on the results.

A senior police officer in the county said investigations into the matter were going on.

“We are awaiting the doctor’s report to be released as part of the ongoing probe into the incident,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, residents of Kisii and Nyamarambe towns vowed to lead protests against the arrested MCAs. Angry residents stormed Nyamarambe Police Station demanding their prosecution.

Led by Ms Claire Ondari, the protesters blew whistles and chanted slogans, disrupting business as the station.

“We cannot sit back and watch as justice for our vulnerable girl-child is delayed,” said Ms Ondari, a human rights activist. “We want the suspects charged today.”