The president has to select either Tukero ole Kina or Wafula Chebukati to be the chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission .

By FRED MUKINDA

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to choose seven commissioners who will steer next year’s General Election after an independent panel nominated 11 individuals on Thursday.

The President has to select either Mr Tukero ole Kina or Mr Wafula Chebukati to be Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson.

The rest of the commissioners will be picked from a list of nine that includes Zephania Okeyo Aura, Roselyn Kwamboka Akombe, Prof Abdi Guliye, Prof Henry Kizito Okola, Mr Samuel Kimeu, and Dr Paul Kurgat.

Others are Boya Molu, Consolata Nkatha Maina and Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya.

“The nominees emerged as the most suitable and qualified persons. The selection panel is confident that the nominees have the integrity, skills, and knowledge to competently steer the IEBC in discharging its mandate and in particular, ensuring that the 2017 General Election is free, fair, credible and verifiable,” said the chairperson of the selection panel, Ms Bernadette Musundi.

In a statement, she assured Kenyans that the nominees underwent rigorous interviews and their selection was “free, fair and transparent”.

During interviews, applicants were assessed on academic and professional qualifications, leadership and integrity skills among other qualities.

The interviews were conducted between December 1 and 20.

The nine-member selection panel was also under pressure to ensure nominees have no known political leaning, are of unquestionable integrity, coupled with the balance of regional representation.

The new team will have a full in-tray once they assume office, including the expected audit of the voter register as well as registering new voters.