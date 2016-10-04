By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

A local university will soon train top evangelical churches and women leaders in South Sudan on peace and conflict resolution.

St. Paul’s University’s director of Institute of Livelihood Learning Rev Dr Zablon Bundi said they regard the neighbouring country as an integral partner in ensuring a peaceful Kenya.

Speaking to the press in Embu town on Tuesday during a training for women groups from the area, Dr Bundi said they had chosen evangelical church leaders and women due to their influence in the society.

He said the authority they command can be tapped to reconcile various warring factions in the five-year-old country.

Dr Bundi said Kenya usually bore the blunt of instability in South Sudan due to the high number of Kenyans residing there and massive investment by Kenyans.

The official said they would be focusing on equipping the team with knowledge about peace building from the family level and how to replicate it among the communities for a peaceful nation.

“The church commands respect from all leaders both in army and politics and would be an integral part in uniting warring factions. Women also play a key role in peace building process. We have used women leaders in the country to influence ordination of women in South Sudan,” he emphasized.

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar signed a peace deal in August 2015 with an aim of bringing together the warring factions to end a bloody civil war.

In July this year, violence flared between the two sides leading to costly fallout, with many Kenyans and other foreigners fleeing the country.