War on corruption one issue that will set the tone in 2017

In 2016, political leaders on both sides of the divide were mentioned adversely as beneficiaries of corruption or for shielding suspects. With the elections coming in eight months, political leaders will come under increased scrutiny for accountability in the New Year.

The agencies that investigate and prosecute corruption cases will, therefore, play a key role in determining the public’s confidence and the choices that voters will make in August.

By AGEWA MAGUT

The war on corruption is one of the issues that will set the tone for 2017. In fact, corruption is expected to be one of the hottest election issues.

According to a report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission released in October, the most common cases of corruption occur in procurement, making up almost half of the cases. So far a total of 536 cases are pending in the courts with a total of 891 persons charged with various graft-related offences. Will these cases be successfully concluded in 2017? Will Kenya witness high profile suspects being brought to book? Among the high-profile corruption cases that are yet to be concluded include: Anglo-leasing, the Youth Fund scandal and corruption cases involving governors and top county officials.

According to the EACC report, a total of 18 corruption cases have been finalised in court, leading to eight convictions.

In the New Year, the EACC will be under the spotlight to increase the frequency of convictions, including of public figures.

Earlier in the year, Attorney General Githu Muigai said that the courts presented the weakest link in the fight against corruption in the country. However, a few measures had already been put in place remedy this. The Anti-Corruption and Economic crimes division of the Judiciary which was introduced by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga came into effect this month.

When the new Chief Justice, Mr Justice David Maraga was launching the new division, said that courts would no longer entertain stay orders and adjournments as these were aimed at delaying the course of justice. He also confirmed that plans were underway to establish an International and Organised Crime Division that would try selected criminal cases.

The AG has completed a report on legal and administrative measures that his office intends to undertake in the fight against corruption in the New Year.