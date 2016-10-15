Kenya's reporters win CNN award

Sunday October 16 2016

Two Kenyan journalists have won a joint award.

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks during the 2015 CNN Africa Journalist Media Awards at KICC on October 10, 2015. Two Kenyan journalists have won a joint award. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • This year's event was held at Gallagher Convention Center drawing 37 finalists from 14 countries.
By NATION REPORTER
Two journalists from Kenya have been awarded during the CNN MultiChoice African Journalist fete in Johannesburg, South Africa.

KTN's Asha Mwilu and Rashid Idi took home The News Impact Award, with Daily Nation's Cheboite Kigen conceding to South Africa's James Oatway in the Mohamed Amin in Photographic Award.

This year's event was held at Gallagher Convention Center drawing 37 finalists from 14 countries.

Other winners were:

Faten Hayed (Algeria) - Francophone General News Award, Print

Veronica Narkwor Kwabla (Ghana) - Medical and Health Award

Bob Rugurika (Burundi) - Press Freedom Award

John Grobler and Fiona Macleod - Environment Award

Mia Malan - Features Award

Chika Oduah - Dow Technology & Innovation Reporting Award

Yemisi Akinbobola and Ogechi Ekeanyanwu - Sport Reporting Award