Kenya's reporters win CNN award
Sunday October 16 2016
Two journalists from Kenya have been awarded during the CNN MultiChoice African Journalist fete in Johannesburg, South Africa.
KTN's Asha Mwilu and Rashid Idi took home The News Impact Award, with Daily Nation's Cheboite Kigen conceding to South Africa's James Oatway in the Mohamed Amin in Photographic Award.
This year's event was held at Gallagher Convention Center drawing 37 finalists from 14 countries.
Other winners were:
Faten Hayed (Algeria) - Francophone General News Award, Print
Veronica Narkwor Kwabla (Ghana) - Medical and Health Award
Bob Rugurika (Burundi) - Press Freedom Award
John Grobler and Fiona Macleod - Environment Award
Mia Malan - Features Award
Chika Oduah - Dow Technology & Innovation Reporting Award
Yemisi Akinbobola and Ogechi Ekeanyanwu - Sport Reporting Award