By AFP

More by this Author

PHILADELPHIA

Donald Trump looked to reset his flailing campaign in the Civil War battlefield town of Gettysburg, while Hillary Clinton told voters she alone could unite a divided nation.

With 16 days to go before Election Day, the Republican billionaire and his Democratic rival barnstormed Pennsylvania and Ohio — two key swing states that could determine the result on November 8.

Both are part of America’s so-called “Rust Belt” — an area once dotted with steel mills that is now suffering from higher unemployment, with the nation’s industrial boom a thing of the past.

Trump’s team promised he would deliver his “closing arguments” on Saturday in the race for the White House, delivering a major policy speech in Gettysburg — where Abraham Lincoln delivered his key Civil War speech to try to unite the nation.

DARK VISION OF AMERICA

The 70-year-old Manhattan real estate mogul indeed expanded on some of his plans for the first 100 days of his presidency in his 45-minute “Gettysburg address,” vowing to create 25 million jobs over a decade and cut middle-class taxes. But the dark vision of an America on its knees that he offered was far from the optimism embraced by the 16th president in his historic Gettysburg Address.

Invigorated by both her commanding poll numbers and Trump’s eyebrow-raising declarations, the candidate vying to become America’s first female president campaigned in Pennsylvania on Saturday along with running mate Tim Kaine.

“Unlike our opponent, we do not believe we can do this alone,” she told supporters at a rally in Pittsburgh with Kaine at her side. “We believe that we’ll do this by working with all of you.”

“A lot of Republicans have had the grit and the guts to stand up and say ‘He does not represent me,’” she said. “Anger is not a plan.”