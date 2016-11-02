By GEORGE SAYAGIE

More by this Author

By STEVE NJUGUNA

More by this Author

A 13-year-old girl sitting the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams gave birth a few hours to the start of Maths paper.

The girl from Narok, who is an orphan, is writing the tests from the county referral hospital’s private maternity wing, following the successful birth.

"She delivered at the hospital early in the morning and she was secluded to a private wing and she has managed to start her first paper," Narok North Sub-County Director of Education Kuyo Ole Sowaina said on Monday.

The girl is among 5,875 candidates sitting for the exams in Narok North.

Invigilators and police officers were sent to the hospital to supervise her.

CANDIDATE ATTACKED

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old candidate of Esupetai Primary School is sitting for the exams under the care of his head teacher after he was beaten up by his father to abandon the tests.

According to the head teacher, Ms Ann Saramei, the candidate was attacked for defying his parent's order to go and graze family livestock on Monday, which was the rehearsal day.

“The boy suffered injuries on the hand and back and we have to offer him custody for the rest of the exam days,” Ms Saremei, who reported the matter at Narok Police Station, said.

However, exams in Narok West, East, and South were incident-free on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Distribution of the exams started early as 5am because of the county's rough terrain and long distances to schools in remote areas.

ROAD ACCIDENT

In Nyahururu, there was a hitch at the Nyahururu DEB Primary School after the school management barred Vincent Mwangi, a candidate, from writing the tests.

His father Renson Macharia said Vincent had missed school for two months following a road accident that saw him hospitalised.

“My son has been admitted in hospital after he was knocked down by a boda boda in Nyahururu Town," he said.

"The school management tuned him away on Monday after I brought him for rehearsals, claiming that he was not fit to sit for the exam."

20 MINUTES LATER

He was, however, finally allowed to sit for the examination 20 minutes later after his plea attracted the attention of the media and Nyahururu Sub-County Director of Education Gabriel Lesiamito.

“I personally rushed to the school after receiving complaints from the parent that his son had been barred from sitting for the examinations. We have confirmed that pupil is doing his examinations,” said Mr Lesiamito.

“I want to assure every parent that everything is under control, the examinations started well on time in every centre and we are hoping that we shall continue with the exercise smoothly,” he added.

Nyandarua North police chief Timon Odingo, who went round ensuring that his officers were maintaining security, said security has been enhanced in all examinations centres.