UK Cabinet to appeal Brexit ruling

LONDON

The British government said on Tuesday it would appeal this week against a High Court ruling that the prime minister cannot start the process of leaving the EU without parliament’s approval.

“It’s likely that any hearing will be scheduled in the Supreme Court in early December,” Brexit minister David David told parliament just days after Thursday’s shock ruling. “We would hope the judgement would be provided soon after,” he said.

“This timetable remains consistent with our aim to trigger Article 50 by the end of March next year,” he said, referring to the formal step to begin negotiations with the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday the government’s planned timetable to launch Brexit talks with Brussels remained “unchanged”, while admitting she was disappointed with the court’s ruling.

Her comments came a day after judges ruled that MPs must have the chance to vote on the process to leave the EU, dismissing the government’s claims it has executive privilege to trigger Article 50.

The judgement prompted an angry response from the pro-Brexit camp, which has argued such a decision could see pro-EU lawmakers seek to block May’s attempts to begin formal exit proceedings.

“The government is getting on with delivering what people voted for on June 23, which was for Britain to leave the EU,” May told the BBC during her visit to India. The referendum saw 52 per cent of Britons vote to leave the 28-nation bloc, against 48 per cent who voted to maintain the status quo.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government will seek to join the legal challenge against the British government’s decision to trigger Brexit without a parliamentary vote, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

Britain’s highest court, and Mr Sturgeon announced that Scotland’s top lawyer had applied to join the case.

“I am confirming today that the Lord Advocate will make an application to the Supreme Court to intervene in the appeal proceeding to be brought by the UK government after the Article 50 ruling at the High Court,” she said. The court said today it has set aside four days starting on December 5 for the government’s appeal.

ROYAL PREROGATIVE

She added: “The Scottish government is clear that triggering Article 50 will directly affect interests and rights in Scotland, and triggering Article 50 will inevitably deprive Scottish people and Scottish businesses of the rights that they currently enjoy.”

The High Court ruled that May’s government could not use its power of royal prerogative to trigger Article 50, because the process would involve stripping Britons of certain rights — something only parliament can do.

London is appealing the ruling and the hearing is expected to be held early December, with a final decision likely “soon after”, Brexit minister David Davis said Monday.

Sturgeon leads a semi-autonomous administration in Scotland, and the Scottish Parliament is usually asked for its consent on any British laws that impact on their devolved powers.

Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU, but was outvoted by more populous areas elsewhere in Britain.

“I recognise and respect the rights of England and Wales to leave the European Union,” Sturgeon said.

“This is not an attempt to veto that process, but the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland and the views of the national parliament in Scotland cannot simply be brushed aside as if they don’t matter.”