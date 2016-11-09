By AFP

PARIS

Politicians worldwide took stock Wednesday of Donald Trump's shock US election victory, with the president-elect winning praise from far-right figures and cautious welcome from key US allies.

EUROPE

Russian President Vladimir Putin: "Russia is ready and wants to restore full-fledged relations with the US." "We understand that this will not be an easy path considering the unfortunate degradation of relations."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel referenced some of his most controversial remarks in reminding Trump of his responsibilities: "Germany and America share the values of democracy, freedom, respect for the rule of law and human dignity, regardless of origin, skin colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation or political belief."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: "US leadership is as important as ever... A strong NATO is good for the United States, and good for Europe."

European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker: "Today, it is more important than ever to strengthen transatlantic relations."

British Prime Minister Theresa May: "Britain and the United States have an enduring and special relationship based on the values of freedom, democracy and enterprise... I look forward to working with president-elect Donald Trump, building on these ties to ensure the security and prosperity of our nations in the years ahead."

French President Francois Hollande said Trump's win opened a "period of uncertainty" and called for Europe to remain "united".

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim: "We hope our alliance with the United States will continue and that our partnership and relationships will develop."

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi: "We are going through a great period of change, also on the international stage. I congratulate the new US president and wish him well in his job. Italy's friendship with America is solid."

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin: "May the Lord enlighten and support him (Trump) in serving his country, naturally, but also in serving peace and the wellbeing of the world."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who leads a right-wing coalition with a strong anti-immigration stance: "Congratulations. What a great news. Democracy is still alive."

A source close to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras admitted to being "worried about the questions of respect for human rights and minority rights" in the US.

Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders: "We will judge him by his deeds."

ASIA

China's President Xi Jinping focused on strengthening ties: "I highly value China-US relations, and look forward to working together with you, and holding fast to mutual respect and non-conflict, non-confrontation."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, offering "heartfelt congratulations": "Japan and the United States are unshakeable allies connected by common values such as freedom, democracy, basic human rights and rule of law."

South Korean President Park Geun-Hye said Seoul and Washington's coordinated policy of pressuring North Korea must remain "unaffected under the new US administration".

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he "wishes success for Donald Trump on his new responsibility".

Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called for Trump to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan, saying the war had "failed" and had harmed the US "both militarily and economically".

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak: "Mr Trump's success shows that politicians should never take voters for granted."

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that like Brexit, Trump's victory reflects "a deep frustration with the way things are" in the West "and a strong wish to reassert a sense of identity, and somehow to change the status quo".

MIDDLE EAST

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif: "The most important thing is that the future US president sticks to agreements, to engagements undertaken."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "President-elect Trump is a true friend of the state of Israel, and I look forward to working with him to advance security, stability and peace in our region."

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas: "We are ready to deal with the elected president on the basis of a two-state solution and to establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders."

Saudi King Salman struck a regal tone in his congratulations, wishing "your excellency success in your mission to achieve security and stability in the Middle East and worldwide".

AMERICAS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country has "no closer friend, partner, and ally than the United States". "We look forward to working very closely with President-elect Trump, his administration, and with the United States Congress in the years ahead, including on issues such as trade, investment and international peace and security."

Brazil's President Michel Temer said Trump "will have to take into account the aspirations of all the US people".

Argentina's Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra congratulated Trump, but warned his victory would mean an "adjustment" of the two country's relations.

