AFP

ISTANBUL

Thirteen Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens wounded in a car bombing targeting conscripts being taken by bus on a shopping trip, the latest in a string of attacks to rock Turkey in recent months.

Forty-eight soldiers were wounded during the attack in the city of Kayseri, the army said, adding that there could be civilian casualties.

TV footage showed the bus reduced to a smouldering wreck by the impact of the blast, as the wounded were being taken to ambulances.

On December 10, 44 people were killed in a double bombing in Istanbul after a football match.

The attack was claimed by Kurdish militants.

Deputy PM Veysi Kaynak said the attack in Kayseri was “unfortunately similar” to last weekend’s Istanbul strikes.

The army said the bus — carrying low-ranking privates and non-commissioned officers — was attacked after leaving the commando headquarters in the city.

“The bus is owned by the Kayseri municipality but was transporting the soldiers who had taken permission to go to a local market for the day,” the Dogan news agency said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been informed of the attack by the chief of staff General Hulusi Akar Anadolu added.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu was on his way to the city, it said.