  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

Thirty killed in two days in Mexico's drug-related violence

Sunday January 7 2018

Mexico drug violence

Firefighters and police work at a crime scene where the body of a man was found hanging from a bridge at the entrance to Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on December 28, 2017. 30 people were killed and seven more suffered gunshot wounds over just two days of drug trafficking-fuelled violence in Chihuahua.  PHOTO | HERIKA MARTINEZ | AFP 

In Summary

  • Of the 31 deaths, 22 occurred in Ciudad Juarez, seven in state capital Chihuahua and two in Bocoyna, authorities said.

  • Among the dead were four women and three adolescents aged 14, 15 and 17.

  • Governor Javier Corral said that 2018 would be the "year of public security for Chihuahua."

Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

CHIHUAHUA

Thirty people were killed and seven more suffered gunshot wounds over just two days of drug trafficking-fuelled violence in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, a spokesman said Saturday.

The 30 were killed on Thursday and Friday in the northern state, which borders the US, while another died Saturday of serious injuries.

Carlos Huerta, the spokesman for the local prosecutor's office, said the violence was due to attacks by the rival Juarez and Sinaloa cartels.

Of the 31 deaths, 22 occurred in Ciudad Juarez, seven in state capital Chihuahua and two in Bocoyna, authorities said.

Among the dead were four women and three adolescents aged 14, 15 and 17.

More than 250 members of the federal police were to be deployed in the area on Saturday.

Shortly before the series of killings began, state Governor Javier Corral said that 2018 would be the "year of public security for Chihuahua."