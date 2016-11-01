By AFP

LOS ANGELES

The US presidential election is only a few days away, but for most Americans worn out by the vicious campaign, the vote can’t come soon enough.

“People are always somewhat stressed during elections but I’ve never seen it this extreme,” said Judi Bloom, a Los Angeles-area psychologist.

According to a recent Harris Poll on behalf of the American Psychological Association (APA), more than half of Americans are stressed out by one of the most adversarial contests in recent history.

For months, Donald Trump, the Republican candidate vying for the White House, has hammered away at President Barack Obama’s policies on health care, Syria or trade, denouncing them as a “disaster” and warning that his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton would lead the country to “catastrophe.”

He has also warned that hordes of migrants, described as “rapists” and “criminals,” are seeking to slip into the United States through the border with Mexico — where he wants to build a wall — and that jihadists are hiding among Syrian refugees.

Clinton for her part has also gone for the jugular, denouncing her rival as “unstable” and capable of unleashing nuclear war “just because somebody got under his very thin skin.”

She has lashed out at him over allegations of groping women and sexual assaults — charges he has denied. “It’s a very negative campaign, with candidates accusing each other of lying, saying the election is rigged and it generates a sense of hopelessness, of ‘this is the end my friend,’” Bloom said.

“I get a lot of ‘I’ll move to Canada.’”

Robert Bright, a psychiatrist in the western state of Arizona, said not since the September 11, 2001 attacks or the financial crisis has he seen this level of anxiety among Americans. “Just yesterday, I saw a woman who had trouble sleeping at night,” he told AFP.

“Another patient who is very ill joked that the good thing about dying is that he will not have to watch any more political commercials.” Rather than using campaign slogans such as Obama’s rallying cry of “Yes We Can,” the 2016 frontrunners in the race have played up the Fear Factor which has increased voter angst. “People fear for their financial safety, for the national security, terrorist attacks, there’s a fear of the ‘other,’” Mr Bright said.

LOSING CONTROL

He added that Republicans especially are concerned about the future makeup of the US Supreme Court, where the next president will potentially appoint three or more new justices to lifetime seats. Added to that, Republicans are also fearful of losing control of both houses of Congress and are fretting over the future of their party, which has been left in tatters.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump used tactics to avoid paying taxes that were so “legally dubious” that his own lawyers advised him the government would deem them improper, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Citing newly obtained documents, the Times said the Republican presidential candidate was scrambling to stave off financial ruin in the 1990s and worked to avoid reporting hundreds of millions of dollars in taxable income.

The report said Congress later outlawed one of the tactics Trump used that potentially allowed him to avoid paying tens of millions of dollars in personal income taxes.

The report came just one week before the presidential election, amid a campaign fraught with bombshells that have hit both campaigns.

and that of his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Clinton still leads Trump in the RealClear Politics average of polls by two percentage points, but an ABC News/Washington Post tracking poll released Tuesday showed Clinton had fallen by seven points to put Trump just one point ahead.

The newspaper had tax experts review the new documents, including correspondence with Trump’s tax lawyers, but said it is impossible to tell the extent of the benefits or taxes avoided since the real estate mogul refuses to release his tax returns.

Trump repeatedly has boasted that he used every means available to pay the least amount of taxes, and doing so makes him a savvy business executive.

The tax experts said Trump took the tax benefits from losing other people’s money, that of investors in his ill-fated Atlantic City casino empire.

While much of the debt he incurred to build those casinos was forgiven, it would still have counted as taxable income under Internal Revenue Service policy. He reported a staggering loss of $916 million on his 1995 tax return, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks suggested the New York Times either misunderstood or misread US tax law.