Bees attack Brazilian police in sting gone wrong

By AFP

More by this Author

RIO DE JANEIRO,

Brazilian police looking for criminals ended up targets of a sting themselves when a swarm of bees attacked, sending seven officers to the hospital.

The officers were searching a piece of forest by a farm in Resende, northwest of Rio de Janeiro, on Friday when "they found a box," the state police force said in a statement Saturday.

"On opening it, they encountered a swarm of bees and were attacked."

Seven officers required hospitalization, two of them being quickly released, the statement said. Of the five still in hospital, one was in intensive care.