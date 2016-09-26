Clinton and Trump neck and neck before debate

By AFP

WASHINGTON

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump prepared to square off on Monday in their first presidential debate — a keenly awaited clash that comes as they sit nearly neck and neck in the polls.

The debate, which is expected to be watched by tens of millions of Americans, could draw a record number of viewers when it kicks off at 9:00 pm (0100 GMT Tuesday).

Many Americans are uncertain what to expect from the clash, which pits two vastly different candidates against each other on one tiny stage.

Clinton, 68, enters the fray as a polished former secretary of state and ex-senator, who after almost 40 years of public service is well versed on the issues.

Trump, a 70-year-old billionaire and former reality TV star, is good on his feet, and unpredictable — more comfortable in the limelight than on issues.

As many as 90 million people are expected to tune in as the pair face off at Hofstra University in New York six weeks before the November 8 election.

The debate is being held one day after a Washington Post-ABC News poll revealed that Clinton’s slim advantage over Trump from last month has evaporated.

She is tied with Trump at 41 per cent among registered voters, with Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson at seven percent and Green Party candidate Jill Stein at two percent, according to the poll.

In a two-way match-up, Trump and Clinton were even at 46 per cent of registered voters.

The survey showed a statistical tie among likely voters as well.

Another poll out Monday, by CNN/ORC, showed them separated by just a point in two battleground states, Pennsylvania and Colorado.

Many analysts say debates usually don’t win candidates the election but can well lose it for them.

A single sentence or the slightest slip can do serious damage.

“I think this thing will be close right up until the end,” said Clinton running mate Tim Kaine.

“We have to make our case every day. The debates are a great way to do that.”

The Clinton campaign expressed concern Sunday over what it called a double standard, with a number of experts saying the bar has been raised higher for her.

“It’s unfair to ask that Hillary Clinton both play traffic cop with Trump, make sure that his lies are corrected, and also to present her vision for what she wants to do for the American people,” campaign manager Robbie Mook told broadcaster ABC.