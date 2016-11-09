By NELCON ODHIAMBO

Residents of Kogelo village in Siaya County were on Wednesday despondent after Donald Trump’s election.

The villagers said they were afraid the development experienced in the last eight years due to the area’s links with President Barack Obama would come to an abrupt end after the loss of their preferred candidate, Mrs Hillary Clinton.

Attempts to reach the Obama home failed and the phones of family members, including spokespersons Nicholas Rajula and Saidi Obama, were off.

A villager, Mrs Saline Odongo Owuor, said Mrs Clinton’s loss was a big blow to the region.

“I am very sad because Clinton was President Obama’s candidate and we were also fully behind her as we were sure the development projects would continue,” said Mrs Odongo.

ACCEPTED RESULTS

Mr Ezekiel Onyango, a boda boda rider, said the people of Kogelo had accepted the results and urged Mrs Clinton to do the same. He asked President Obama to use his connections to transform the area.

However, Mr George Ochieng Siaya sought to assure the villagers that Mr Trump would not abandon them. He said Mr Malik Obama, who is President Obama’s half brother, had endorsed Mr Trump and voted for him.

He urged Malik to use his friendship with the new president to prevail on him to complete the projects.

“All is not lost, this is a chance for Trump to show residents that he has their interests at heart. He should support these projects because Malik is also an Obama who opted to support him,” said Mr Ochieng.