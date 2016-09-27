By AFP

WASHINGTON

Donald Trump's case of the sniffles during Monday night's presidential debate with Hillary Clinton has gone viral on social media, spawning jokes and ironic asides about a candidate who has made his opponent's health an issue.

Hashtags like #Sniffles, #TrumpSniffles and #Trumpsniffing proliferated after the Republican sniffled repeatedly in the opening minutes of the widely watched match-up.

Comedian Stephen Colbert joked that Trump "sounded like he was fighting off a cold with cocaine."

Clinton's debate comment about her opponent's "Trumped-up trickle down" positions was immediately linked to his runny nose.

Others asked about Trump's health. "Sounds like pneumonia to me," tweeted former Democratic congressman John Dingell.

Pneumonia knocked Clinton off the campaign for a few days trail earlier this month, after Trump had repeatedly raised questions about her health and stamina.