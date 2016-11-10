Yet some of his republican politicians see open trade as dear to them.

Trump opposes some of the trade pacts the US has signed with other countries and supports introducing new tariffs.

For one, House of Reps Speaker Paul Ryan refused to endorse him and declined to campaign for Trump even after he won the Republican primary back in June.

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Donald Trump defied massive expectations when he won the US elections to become the 45th President.

But more shock came in the way his party, the Republican, strengthened its control in both Houses of the Congress.

Here is a real-estate mogul whose campaign had seen his own top party officials disown him and opinion polls routinely ranked his opponent Hillary Clinton ahead of him.

“We have a great economic plan. We will double our growth and have the strongest economy anywhere in the world. At the same time, we will get along with all other nations willing to get along with us. We will be,” he said in his victory speech in New York.

SWEPT VICTORY

But as he garnered 279 votes against Clinton’s 218, the Republican Party tightened its control over the bicameral legislature, winning 236 seats in the House of Representatives against 191 of Democrats.

In the Senate, the party also swept victory, albeit tight, with 51 seats against 47 of democrats.

Both Houses have a significant role in determining American policy.

The House of Representatives has 435 legislators, elected on two-year terms with each elected official serving a specific congressional district where they introduce new draft laws.

Each American state elects representatives based on its population size.

MOST POPULOUS

California, for example, sends 53 to this House because it is the most populous.

Others such as Montana and Wyoming send only one.

The Senate on the other hand is composed of 100 legislators, two from each state, and who may serve several serve six-year terms.

This House can approve treaties signed by the US before they are ratified, confirm appointments of Cabinet secretaries, federal judges, and most top government officials, including diplomats.

TOTAL CONTROL

In essence, the new president will come on board with what appears to be total control of all the three arms of the US federal government, because he will also have a hand in appointing a supreme court judge, which could tilt the favour towards conservatives.

In March this year, President Obama nominated federal judge Merrick Garland to replace Supreme Court Judge Antonin Scalia who had passed on.

But since republicans control the Senate, they have delayed his vetting, arguing the next President should do the appointment since his nomination was done in an electioneering year.

Trump had argued earlier he would nullify this nomination and replace him with a more conservative nominee.

ROLL BACK GAINS

Also, Trump has argued he will roll back gains of Obamacare, by amending sections of the famous Affordable Care Act which Obama signed in 2010 to guarantee about 22 million more Americans of medical insurance.

The US Congress has previously passed changes to the Act but which President Obama refused to assent.

If they do so again, trump may readily sign it and which would reduce the budgetary allocation to this programme.

On Wednesday, Trump said: “Now it’s time for America to bind the wounds of division; have to get together. To all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation, I say it is time for us to come together as one united people.”

TRADE PACTS

But Trump’s campaign relations with his party could signal that his party may not always unite behind him.

