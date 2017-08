Guam radio stations accidentally trigger emergency alert

Homeland Security confirmed in a statement that the "unauthorised test was not connected to any emergency, threat or warning" and it was working with the radio stations "to ensure the human error will not occur again".

Homeland Security confirmed in a statement that the "unauthorised test was not connected to any emergency, threat or warning" and it was working with the radio stations "to ensure the human error will not occur again".

Several concerned listeners were reported to have called police after the stations triggered the Emergency Alert Broadcast System, issuing "a civil danger" warning at 12.25 am that was later confirmed to be a mistake.

HAGATNA

Guam residents received a nasty jolt Tuesday after two radio stations accidentally issued emergency warnings to indicate an imminent threat or attack, at a time when the US territory is already on edge over North Korean threats to fire missiles into nearby waters.

Several concerned listeners were reported to have called police after the stations triggered the Emergency Alert Broadcast System, issuing "a civil danger" warning at 12:25 am that was later confirmed to be a mistake.

North Korea had said it would finalise plans by mid-August on whether to fire missiles at Guam in response to "fire and fury" threats from US President Donald Trump.

But Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday reported that President Kim had examined the plans but made no move towards an immediate strike.

"Residents and visitors are reminded to remain calm," said Guam's Homeland Security Adviser George Charfauros.

"There is no change in threat level, we continue business as usual."

Homeland Security confirmed in a statement that the "unauthorised test was not connected to any emergency, threat or warning" and it was working with the radio stations "to ensure the human error will not occur again".