Haiti death toll hits 473, survivors in plea

By AFP

PORT-AU-PRINCE

At least 473 people are now known to have died as Hurricane Matthew levelled swaths of southern Haiti last week, officials said yesterday, as hard-hit communities struggled to rebuild homes and access food and clean water.

Haiti is observing three days of mourning for victims of the deadly storm, which also left 75 missing and 330 injured according to the provisional toll from the nation’s civil protection agency.

More than 175,500 people remain in shelters across the country, many of them in schools — which is keeping nearly 100,000 children from resuming classes.

Interim President Jocelerme Privert said those affected would receive humanitarian aid but warned against extending emergency help without a plan for long-term reconstruction.

“If we continue to bring emergency food aid to victims — without taking steps to recapitalize them, for money to circulate in affected areas — the risk of exodus to large cities is still there,” Privert told journalists.

SENT FOOD AID

Privert said the Haitian government has sent 40 containers of food aid to affected regions, which he said cost the treasury more than $400,000.

Matthew struck as the impoverished nation was struggling to stifle a cholera outbreak that authorities fear will now worsen, with the World Health Organisation pledging Tuesday to send a million doses of cholera vaccines.

Two water purification stations also arrived in Port-au-Prince Tuesday as part of France’s first shipment of humanitarian aid, which comprised some 69 tons of supplies including medicine and anti-cholera kits.

Each station produces 250,000 litres of drinking water per day.

But damage to roads and communications has hamstrung deliveries of supplies in some areas, according to an AFP journalist in the southern coastal village of Groteaux.