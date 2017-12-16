  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19:

Saturday December 16 2017

Britain's Prince Harry with his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry with his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle at Kensington Palace in west London, following the announcement of their engagement on November 27, 2017. PHOTO | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS |AFP 

In Summary

  • Britain's Prince Harry, 33, and American actor Meghan Markle, 36, are engaged.
  • Markle, who is mixed-race, divorced and an outspoken feminist, does not fit the mould of most British royals and she admitted some of the media coverage about her was "disheartening".
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

LONDON

Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle near London, Kensington Palace said on Friday.

"His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May, 2018," the couple's official residence said in a statement.

Royal officials last month announced 33-year-old Harry's engagement to the 36-year-old divorcee, who is best known for her starring role as a lawyer in the hit television show "Suits".

Markle is planning to get baptised in the Church of England ahead of her marriage and will apply for British citizenship, as well as giving up her international charity campaigning.

The couple are living in Harry's cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace with Markle's beagle Guy.

Related Content

St George's Chapel is where Harry was baptised and has been the scene of numerous royal marriages, particularly in the 19th century.

Hundreds of people greeted the couple on their first royal visit earlier this month in the city of Nottingham in central England.

Markle will also spend Christmas with the British royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's private Sandringham estate in eastern England.

She is the first fiancée invited to Christmas by the royals.

Related Stories

28/11/2017

Prince Harry to marry US actress

The wedding will take place early next year.