DES MOINES

Hillary Clinton said Friday she was "confident" that the FBI's review of newly discovered emails related to her use of a private server will not change the bureau's original conclusion that she should not face charges.

"The American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately," said Clinton, the Democratic presidential frontrunner, in her first comments since the bombshell announcement that the FBI would revisit the matter.

"It's imperative that the bureau explain this issue in question, whatever it is, without any delay," she added at a quickly arranged yet brief press conference in Iowa's state capital Des Moines.

FBI director James Comey, who announced the move Friday in a letter to lawmakers, "has said he doesn't know whether the emails referenced in his letter are significant or not," she said.

"I'm confident (that) whatever they are will not change the conclusion reached in July."

"We are 11 days out from, perhaps, the most important national election of our lifetime," said Clinton.

"We don't know the facts, which is why we are calling on the FBI to release all the information that it has," said Clinton.

According to the New York Times, the newly discovered mails emerged after agents seized electronic devices used by Clinton's closest aide, Huma Abedin, and her husband, Anthony Weiner.

Weiner — a former Democratic congressman who resigned in 2011 after he was exposed for sending explicit online messages — is now under FBI investigation over allegations that he sent sexual messages to a 15-year-old girl.

According to NBC News, the emails were sent by Abedin to Clinton from a laptop belonging to Weiner.

"We have heard these rumors. We don't know what to believe. I'm sure there will be even more rumors," Clinton said when asked about the reports.