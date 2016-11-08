By NELCON ODHIAMBO

undreds of Kogelo residents on Tuesday held a mock US election in solidarity with American voters at Nyang'oma market, Siaya County.

They patiently queued to cast their votes for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and her Republican rival Donald Trump, candidates they have never met in person, much less knowing them.

But conspicuously missing in action was Mama Sarah Obama, US President Barack Obama's step-grandmother, who said she was "not ready".

Also missing was Malik Obama, President Barak Obama's half-brother who threw his weight behind Mr Trump.

Provisional results, released at noon, indicated Mrs Clinton was leading with 82 votes against Mr Trump's 11.

Of the 94 votes cast, one was spoilt.

Kogelo residents hold mock elections at Nyang'oma market on November 8, 2016. They said they will forward the results to US "to help choose the successor of Barack Obama". PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Organisers of the event, Big-Time Comedians, said they would forward the results to the United States to help choose the successor of President Obama (sic).

Voters who supported Mrs Clinton's bid said she is humble, popular and motherly, compared with Mr Trump, whom they described as "arrogant and egoistic".

“Trump is doomed to lose because he has been in the forefront of intimidating [others] by uttering provocative statements," said Kevin Rajula, 45.

"We are even worried that he will depot all Muslims from the country if he is chosen.”

Mrs Clinton, they said, will also complete the development projects initiated or influenced by President Obama in Kogelo.

“Through his grandmother, we have been able to educate our children. The president has also started a school called Senator Barack Obama, and widows in this region are taken care of because of him," said Martin Ouma.

"We hope that when Clinton gets to power, being his favourite candidate, she will continue with his projects.”

After taking power, he said, President Obama helped transform the once sleepy village to become one of the most popular towns in Kenya.

Agiga Kevin, 23, said the Obama presidency had seen the construction of schools such as Senator Barack Obama Primary and secondary schools and renovation of Kogelo Dispensary.

Mr Agiga said the lighting up of the village and setting up of the Kogelo Police Station, thanks to President Obama's influence, had made Kogelo secure.

Maurice Odero, a family friend of Mama Sarah, said by casting his mock vote for Mrs Clinton, he had made his brother proud.

“We are not going to accept those who are going against his words," he said in reference to Mr Malik. "We have agreed that it is Hillary Clinton who is going to succeed our brother”.

The local community considers the likes of Mr Malik "outcasts", he said.

“Which grudge can make you go against everything that your brother does yet as a person you have not brought any change to the community?" he said.

"It is very unfortunate that Malik had to betray him in such a manner."

As Kogelo residents, he said, they were very happy that President Obama had never responded to Mr Malik's comments and actions like travelling to the US for Mr Trumps' Republican Party convention and eventually voting for him.

“He is such a wise man. Such small things can never move him,” said Mr Okelo.

Mr Malik has been on the record declaring his support for Mr Trump.

He accused President Obama of having failed to bring development in Kenya during his eight-year stay in office.

He described Mr Trump as a visionary leader who will help transform the economy of the US.

“Trump is a down-to-earth person, he also approaches issues directly and does not mince his words. Being a candidate of the Republican Party, I support his candidature,” said Mr Malik.

Lawrence Oyange, one of the organisers of the event, said they conducted the mock polls to show the close relationship Kenyans have with Americans.