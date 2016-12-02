Authorities said she had caused more than $10,000 in damage.

A homeless California woman was sentenced to six months in jail on Thursday after admitting to tagging government buildings in downtown Los Angeles with expletive-filled graffiti against President-elect Donald Trump.

Victoria Bay, 37, was detained on November 22, two days after she spray-painted the walls of the Hall of Justice, the Hall of Records, a criminal justice centre and a nearby business with messages insulting Trump.

She was arrested by patrol officers who had seen surveillance video and recognised her distinctive electric-blue hair.

Authorities said she had caused more than $10,000 in damage.