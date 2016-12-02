Homeless California woman jailed for anti-Trump graffiti
Friday December 2 2016
A homeless California woman was sentenced to six months in jail on Thursday after admitting to tagging government buildings in downtown Los Angeles with expletive-filled graffiti against President-elect Donald Trump.
Victoria Bay, 37, was detained on November 22, two days after she spray-painted the walls of the Hall of Justice, the Hall of Records, a criminal justice centre and a nearby business with messages insulting Trump.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
She was arrested by patrol officers who had seen surveillance video and recognised her distinctive electric-blue hair.
Authorities said she had caused more than $10,000 in damage.
Bay pleaded guilty to one felony count of vandalism on Thursday and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and three years probation. She was also ordered to pay restitution in an amount not yet set.