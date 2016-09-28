Israeli ex-president Shimon Peres dies

By AFP

JERUSALEM

Israeli ex-president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres died on Wednesday, his personal doctor told AFP, some two weeks after suffering a major stroke.

The 93-year-old died at around 3:00 am (0000 GMT), Rafi Walden, who is also Peres's son-in-law, told AFP. He did not give further details but said a press conference would be held in the coming hours.

Peres had been in hospital near Tel Aviv since September 13, when he was admitted feeling unwell and suffered the stroke with internal bleeding.

Israel has been on edge over the health of its last remaining founding father, who had been under sedation and respiratory support in intensive care.

Peres held nearly every major office in the country, serving twice as prime minister and also as president, a mostly ceremonial role, from 2007 to 2014.