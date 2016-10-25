Jesus shrine in Israel robbed and vandalised

By AFP

JERUSALEM

A church in Israel built where Christians believe the transfiguration of Jesus took place has been vandalised, with chalices stolen, icons damaged and a donation box robbed, an official said Tuesday.

Church officials believe the motive for Monday’s incident was robbery and not Jewish extremism, which has been blamed for previous vandalism at Christian sites in Israel, said Wadie Abunassar, a spokesman for bishops in the Holy Land.

Abunassar could not say how many chalices were stolen from the Basilica of the Transfiguration or how much money had been taken from the donation box. Communion bread had also been thrown on the ground.

“No graffiti was painted on the church as usually occurs with vandalism by extremists,” Abunassar said.