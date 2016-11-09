By AGGREY MUTAMBO

The hectic nature of the American elections should teach Kenyans a lesson or two about preparing for and accepting the outcome of next year’s elections.

US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec says the surprising result in his country’s elections in which real estate mogul Donald Trump beat favourite Hillary Clinton should provide lessons on how to use polls to “renew our faith in the democracy.”

“While elections bring change, what does not change is our faith in our constitution, the rule of law, and our strong institutions. It has been called the American experiment,” he told an audience at the Presidential Election party at his residence in Nairobi.

“This was a difficult, contentious election. But once all the results are in, Americans will recognise and accept the decision reached by the democratic poll. We will welcome the new president and look forward to a great future.”

Mr Godec spoke moments before Mr Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 elections to become America’s 45th president. Trump’s campaign had been punctuated with controversial comments about women, possible deportation of all illegal immigrants and barring Muslims from entering US territory. Besides, major media outlets had endorsed his opponent Hillary Clinton who opinion polls showed was ahead.

SUCCESSFUL DEMOCRATIC ELECTION

“Your dreams are within your reach, a successful democratic election will help you realise them But it requires commitment by all Kenyans to take part in the national dialogue, about what Kenyans want from the government, about how to move your great country forward, a dialogue about how to keep the promise of the 2010 Constitution.”

But this election, the US diplomat argued, is reminder of the fruits of democratic values, which Kenyans must continue to support.

Kenya will hold its next General Election next year in August in what promises to be yet another a bruising battle. The US is pledging Sh2.5 billion in support of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, aiding poll observers as well as programmes for peaceful voting.

At the same time, Hillary Clinton “won” a landslide victory at mock polls in Nairobi, even as she officially conceded defeat to Donald Trump in the US elections on Wednesday.

At the US Ambassador’s residence in Nairobi, diplomats, civil society officials and other guests had gathered since four in the morning.

“It is our hope that under Mr Trump, the US will continue support for democracy and promotion of good governance and human rights around the world.”