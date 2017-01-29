Malaysia tourist boat missing with 31 on board

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak during a past press conference. A boat carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists went missing on January 29, 206. FILE PHOTO | MOHD RASFAN | AFP

By AFP
A boat carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, has gone missing in the waters off Borneo, an official from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency told AFP Sunday.

"The owner of the boat reported it missing on Saturday evening and we have begun a search and rescue mission," a spokesman from the agency said.

In addition to the tourists, a skipper and two crew members were also on board when the boat sailed out on Saturday morning, the spokesman said, adding that weather conditions were bad on the day.

They were on their way to an island some 60 kilometres (37 miles) west of Kota Kinabalu, the capital of eastern Sabah state.