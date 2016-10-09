By AFP

More by this Author

WASHINGTON

Senator John McCain, a senior figure in the Republican Party who was its 2008 presidential nominee, formally withdrew his support Saturday for Donald Trump over lewd remarks that threw his White House campaign into disarray.

"I have wanted to support the candidate our party nominated.

“He was not my choice, but as a past nominee, I thought it important I respect the fact that Donald Trump won a majority of the delegates by the rules our party set.

“I thought I owed his supporters that deference," read a statement from McCain, the latest in a growing number of Republicans to withdraw support for Trump.

"But Donald Trump's behaviour this week, concluding with the disclosure of his demeaning comments about women and his boasts about sexual assaults, make it impossible to continue to offer even conditional support for his candidacy.

"Cindy and I will not vote for Donald Trump," McCain added, referring to his wife.

"I have never voted for a Democratic presidential candidate and we will not vote for Hillary Clinton.