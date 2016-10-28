Michelle rocks crowds, Pence in plane scare

By AFP

WINSTON-SALEM, US

First Lady Michelle Obama implored voters to troop to the polls as she stumped for Hillary Clinton, while the race suffered a scare when Donald Trump’s running mate’s plane skidded off the runway.

No one was hurt in the incident in which the plane carrying Indiana Governor and Republican vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence came to rest in grass next to the runway after landing at New York’s LaGuardia airport.

But with the mishap coming in the final throes of a combative campaign that will be decided on November 8, several Twitter users described it as a metaphor for the race.

In Ohio, Trump said he was grateful that those on the plane avoided “grave, grave danger”. “I just spoke to Mike Pence. He’s fine,” he said.

Clinton also expressed relief that no one was hurt.

The former first lady and secretary of state enlisted the current first lady, who enjoys sky-high support, in hammering Trump and making the case for a third straight Democratic term in the White House.

Obama earned roars of approval from a crowd of 11,000 as she took the stage with Clinton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, one of the swing states, where they accused Trump of seeking to depress turnout.

Obama has emerged as a compelling force in the hard-fought campaign, delivering powerful arguments against the billionaire and in support of Clinton’s bid to become the first female US president.

“She is ready to be commander-in-chief on Day 1, and yes, she happens to be a woman,” Obama said of Clinton.

The 52-year-old has energised Democrats by criticising Trump for his strident rhetoric and for what she brands a frightening attitude towards women.

“Trump’s strategy is to make this election so dirty and ugly that we don’t want any part of it,” she said.