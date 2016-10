By AFP

MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said that US claims Moscow is meddling in the American election process are “flattering” but baseless.

Mr Lavrov shrugged off US allegations that Russia has directed cyber attacks against American political organisations in a bid to influence the November 8 vote.

“It’s flattering of course to get this kind of attention for a regional power, as President Obama called us some time ago,” Mr Lavrov told CNN.

“Now everybody in the United States is saying that it is Russia which is running the (US) presidential debate.”

But Mr Lavrov insisted that there is not a “single fact, a single proof” to back Washington’s accusations. President Vladimir Putin also struck back at Washington on Wednesday.

The Kremlin strongman insisted that the US accusations were aimed at stirring “hysteria” over Russia to “manipulate public opinion” and distract from issues uncovered by leaked documents.

Last week the Obama administration formally accused the Russian government of trying to “interfere” with the American election, and vowed to respond at an undisclosed time and place.

A White House spokesman said on Tuesday that Washington would ensure that its “response is proportional”. “If they decided to do something, let them do it,” Mr Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, the head of Hillary Clinton’s campaign team John Podesta slammed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday for helping Republican rival Donald Trump in the bitter White House race, while accusing Moscow of being behind the hack.

THOUSANDS OF EMAILS

The anti-secrecy website has published thousands of emails from John Podesta’s personal Gmail account since Friday, allegedly obtained by Russian hackers. While there have been no major damaging revelations, the massive leak does lift the veil on Team Clinton’s inner workings.

Mr Podesta described the timing of the leak — released late Friday — as a “curious coincidence”, coming shortly after The Washington Post published a shock video of Donald Trump making lewd boasts about groping women in 2005.

The veteran political aide, who served in the Obama and Bill Clinton administrations, suggested that the release “was their countermove to try to take the public’s attention off the despicable things that Donald Trump said on that video.”

“Whether that was Mr Assange’s decision to try to help Mr Trump or whether there was some coordination involved, I have no way of knowing. I’m just saying, it’s an awfully curious coincidence that it happened virtually as soon as the water temperature was moving to a boil,” Podesta told journalists aboard a campaign plane traveling from Miami to New York.

Padesta added: “We can’t confirm the accuracy of those leaks, we know that the Russians might have passed on doctored documents.”

“I would say that the Russian interference in this election and their apparent attempt to influence it on behalf of Mr Trump should be of utmost concern to all Americans.”

President Barack Obama’s administration on Friday formally accused the Russian government of directing cyber attacks on American political organizations to “interfere” with the election, and vowed to respond at an undisclosed time and place.

The assertion against Russia came with relations already frayed over NATO defenses and stalled efforts to end the bloody civil war in Syria.

Podesta also accused longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone of receiving “advance warning” about WikiLeaks’s plan to publish the hacked emails.