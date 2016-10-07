Nobel Peace Prize goes to Colombia President for peace efforts

Friday October 7 2016

This file photo taken on September 26, 2016 shows Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (left at centre) and the leader of the FARC, Rodrigo Londono (right at centre)

This file photo taken on September 26, 2016 shows Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (left at centre) and the leader of the FARC, Rodrigo Londono (right at centre)-- better known by his nom de guerre, Timoleon "Timochenko" Jimenez as they congratulate each other signing the historic peace agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in Cartagena, Colombia. Juan Manuel Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 7, 2016 for his peace efforts. PHOTO | LUIS ACOSTA | AFP 

Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

Efforts by Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos to end five decades of war in his country were recognised with the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

The award came despite voters' shock rejection of the terms of a historic deal he reached last month with FARC chief Rodrigo Londono, alias Timoleon "Timochenko" Jimenez, after nearly four years of talks. 

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2016 to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end," said committee chairwoman Kaci Kullmann Five. 