This file photo taken on September 26, 2016 shows Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (left at centre) and the leader of the FARC, Rodrigo Londono (right at centre)-- better known by his nom de guerre, Timoleon "Timochenko" Jimenez as they congratulate each other signing the historic peace agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in Cartagena, Colombia. Juan Manuel Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 7, 2016 for his peace efforts. PHOTO | LUIS ACOSTA | AFP