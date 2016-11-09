By AFP

WASHINGTON

President Barack Obama vowed a smooth transition of power Wednesday, saying Americans are all "rooting" for Donald Trump's success and telling disconsolate Democrats that "sometimes you lose an argument."

Obama said he had instructed his team to work hard to ensure a successful transition to a Trump administration "because we are now all rooting for his success in uniting and leading the country."

"The peaceful transition of power is one of the hallmarks of our democracy. And over the next few months, we are going to show that to the world."

Addressing Trump's shock electoral win in public for the first time, Obama appeared in the Rose Garden before visibly pained White House staff and argued that this was democracy in all its messiness.

"You know, the path that this country has taken has never been a straight line. We zig and zag and sometimes we move in ways that some people think is forward and others think is moving back, and that's OK."

"Sometimes you lose an argument, sometimes you lose an election," he said. "Eight years ago President Bush and I had some pretty significant differences."

"We all want what's best for this country. That's what I heard in Mr. Trump's remarks last night. That's what I heard when I spoke to him directly. And I was heartened by that."

RESPECT INSTITUTIONS

But in remarks that would once have seemed unthinkable, the president of the world's foremost democracy subtly urged his successor to respect that system of governance and its institutions.

"The country," he said "needs a sense of unity, a sense of inclusion, a respect for our institutions, our way of life, rule of law, and a respect for each other."

"I hope that he maintains that spirit throughout this transition. And I certainly hope that's how his presidency has a chance to begin."

Trump's victory set global financial markets on edge and left allies less certain that America's security blanket extends to their shores.

With the world's superpower facing an uncertain future and Obama's eight-year legacy under threat, the 44th president expressed confidence that those institutions will endure.

Away from the cameras teary White House officials remained in utter disbelief at the result.

The depth and scale of the Democratic defeat — with Republicans set to control the White House and both houses of Congress — represents a fierce repudiation of the Obama era.

America's first black president had expressed faith that voters would reject Trump's racially tinged rhetoric, betting that they would instead opt for Hillary Clinton's experience. That has proven to be a losing bet.