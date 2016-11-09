Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in US elections, hoping to work with him to improve relations, the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin "expressed hope for mutual work on bringing US-Russia relations out of their critical condition as well as on working out outstanding issues on the international agenda" in his congratulatory telegram, the Kremlin said.

CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE

"The President of Russia also expressed certainty that building constructive dialogue between Moscow and Washington" would "be in the interest of the people of our countries and the entire world community."

Putin has tacitly supported Trump during the campaign, while Trump repeatedly flattered and praised the Russian leader and said he was willing to work with him.

Russia's parliament on Wednesday broke into applause upon learning of Trump's stunning upset victory over Hillary Clinton, who is seen as anti-Russian by many in the Russian establishment, mostly due to her stint as Secretary of State in 2009-2013.