STOCKHOLM

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s questioning at the Ecuadoran embassy in London over a longstanding rape allegation ended on Tuesday, Swedish prosecutors said.

The results of the questioning by an Ecuadoran prosecutor, which began on Monday, will not be provided immediately as the matter still “subject to confidentiality,” the Swedish prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

“After this report, the prosecutors will take a view on the continuation of the investigation,” it added.

The 45-year-old Assange sought refuge in Ecuador’s embassy in London in June 2012, fleeing allegations of rape and sexual assault in Sweden dating back to 2010.

Mr Assange has always denied the claims, saying they were politically motivated.

The former computer hacker, an Australian national, refused to travel to Sweden for questioning, saying he feared he would then be extradited to the United States over WikiLeaks’ release of 500,000 secret military files on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

But they still want to question him about the 2010 rape allegation, which carries a 10-year statute of limitations.

Assange insists the sexual encounters in question were consensual. Earlier, Mr Assange’s lawyer Per Samuelsson said the questioning was expected to last several days.

“I am very hopeful,” Mr Samuelsson told Sweden’s TT news agency. “Objectively, there is no doubt that everything happened as Assange said it did.” The former computer hacker insists his sexual encounters with the two women, who he met on a 2010 trip to Sweden, were consensual.

GATHERED OUTSIDE EMBASSY

A small group of protesters gathered outside the embassy to greet the prosecutors, waving banners reading “Free Assange”.

and “You Won’t Stop WikiLeaks”.

“Freedom Loving People of the World Say Thank You Ecuador!” read another banner hung under the balcony from which Assange has sometimes addressed supporters.

But Elisabeth Fritz, the lawyer for Assange’s alleged victim, said: “My client has been waiting six years for justice... It is time for this to go to trial.”

She added in a statement: “We are expecting that the prosecutor will announce charges after this questioning and that these charges lead to a trial in a Swedish court.”

A Swedish police inspector was also due to attend the questioning and investigators planned to take a DNA sample from Assange, subject to his agreement.

The grilling has been delayed in the past because of diplomatic disagreements between Ecuador and Sweden, making this the first time Assange has been interviewed over the matter since initial questioning by Swedish police at the time of the allegation.

Speaking through his lawyer, Assange has said he welcomes the “chance to clear his name” and hopes the investigation will subsequently close.

In May, a Swedish court reaffirmed the arrest order, rejecting the finding of a UN working group that his confinement in the Ecuadoran embassy amounted to arbitrary detention.

In the days since the US election, supporters have launched a petition calling on President-elect Donald Trump to pardon Assange by “absolving him of any crimes alleged against him” — an apparent reference to the military leaks.

The petition on the change.org website, which has gathered more than 17,700 signatures, hails Assange as a “hero” for exposing the “corruption of those who presume to rule us”.

ADDRESS RAPE CLAIM

Later on Monday WikiLeaks said Samuelsson had not been summoned to attend Assange’s questioning, blaming Sweden for “irregularities with procedure”.

“For the first time since August 2010, Mr. Assange was finally able to give his statement in relation to this allegation.

“He has done so in part to ensure the Swedish authorities have no further excuse not to discontinue their preliminary investigation,” WikiLeaks said in a statement, adding that Assange fully cooperated with the process.

The grilling comes after WikiLeaks returned to the spotlight with the leak of tens of thousands of emails from the US Democratic Party and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign in the final weeks of the race for the White House.

Assange defended the publication, denying links with Russia and claims that his website was trying to influence the US vote which saw Trump defeat Clinton in a stunning upset.