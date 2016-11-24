By AFP

A vote to impeach South Korea’s scandal-hit president could take place as early as next week, lawmakers have said.

A growing number of ruling party politicians have endorsed the opposition-led campaign to oust President Park Geun-Hye over the scandal involving her friend Choi Soon-Sil, who leveraged their mysterious ties in milking business companies for cash and peddling influence.

“We will seek to vote on the impeachment motion as early as December 2, and no later than December 9,” Woo Sang-Ho, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency Thursday.

A senior ruling Saenuri Party lawmaker also said the impeachment move would be put to a parliamentary vote by December 9.

Opposition parties had been hesitant in pushing through an impeachment motion that requires two-thirds support, although they enjoy a combined working majority at the 300-seat parliament.

But the move gathered steam when former head of the ruling party Kim Moo-Sung jumped into the fray Wednesday, declaring Park must be impeached for breaching the constitution.

More than 30 Saenuri lawmakers support Park’s impeachment, with 29 needed to cross party lines for the motion to be passed.

If the vote is successful it would be the first time in 12 years that South Korea’s parliament has impeached a president.