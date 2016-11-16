By AFP

WASHINGTON

Hundreds of students in Washington ditched school on Wednesday to protest against US President-elect Donald Trump, marching through the heart of the US capital before descending on the White House.

They joined youth across the country who have staged similar walkouts since Trump’s shock victory on November 8, carrying signs with messages like “spread love,” “my black is beautiful” and “make America gay again.”

The young protesters marched across the Mall, the grassy esplanade that runs from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial.

Anna, a 17-year-old immigrant from El Salvador, said she was “uncertain about my future.”

“I’m worried that when this man gets into office we won’t be safe on the streets anymore.”

Trump has pledged to end Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy protecting youth like Anna who arrived in the country illegally as children.

But the president-elect has not indicated whether ending the program would result in the deportation of those already enrolled.

“Even if we don’t make a difference, we’ll know that we fought to the end,” she said.

Wearing a shirt with the phrase “Nasty Woman” — a nod to Trump’s “such a nasty woman” dig aimed at Clinton during the final presidential debate — she called Trump “an extremely dangerous man in an extremely powerful position.”

“There’s so much anger and frustration because it’s not fair — almost everyone here who’s protesting can’t vote,” the 13-year-old said.

“This is their way of showing that there needs to be a change and that things aren’t right.”

Eva, 16, said the protests gave hope for the future.

“You’re looking at it,” she said, motioning to the hundreds of rallying students as they marched toward the White House, Trump’s future residence. She hoisted a poster that said “Get out of my swamp” — a reference to Trump’s vow to drain Washington of corruption.

She said candidates in the next election need “to do a better job of actually talking to people who are disaffected, who are upset.

“There needs to be more work in small towns.”

Hundreds of high school students also demonstrated in New York Tuesday morning outside Trump Tower, protesting in the pouring rain as the president-elect huddled inside with Vice president-elect Mike Pence to nail down cabinet appointments.

SHOUTED IN TURN

“No Ku Klux Klan, no fascists, no racists” the students shouted in turn, alternating their cries with: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here.”

Some in the crowd shouted “My body my choice,” giving voice to concerns about reverses on women’s rights to abortion under Trump, who has vowed to put pro-life justices on the nation’s high court. Trump Tower — where dozens of police stood guard — has been the focus of protests every day since the New York billionaire’s election.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump avoided reporters late Wednesday as he left Trump Tower for the first time in days to go to dinner with his family. A group of reporters is always present to cover the movements of the nation’s leader, or in this case, the incoming leader.

The information is “pooled,” and shared with other media members that belong to the group.

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks told reporters at Trump Towers, where the president-elect lives and has his company headquarters, around 6:15 pm that there would be no more news for the evening. More than an hour later a large motorcade, including an ambulance, left Trump Tower. Ms Hicks did not immediately respond when asked if the president-elect had left the skyscraper.

Soon after Bloomberg News reporter Taylor Riggs, who was dining at the nearby 21 Club restaurant, saw Mr Trump come in with members of his transition team and tweeted a photo.

The president-elect received a standing ovation at the restaurant, Mr Riggs wrote in the caption of a picture posted on Twitter.