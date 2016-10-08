By AFP

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

A 2005 video of Donald Trump using lewd and sexually aggressive language in discussing women emerged Friday, further fuelling the narrative about the Republican presidential nominee's misogyny.

The video, obtained by the Washington Post and quickly aired on US cable television, captures Trump bragging about groping and trying to have sex with women, including someone who was already married.

The three-minute video features Trump discussing, in lewd terms, discusses grabbing women with impunity.

"When you're a star they let you do it," he says. "Grab them by the p---," Trump adds. "You can do anything."

The tape was shot as Trump arrived on the set of a daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," for a taping of a segment in which he was to have a cameo, the Post said.

He was speaking with Billy Bush, a host of the "Access Hollywood" show about celebrities, as they arrived on board a bus with the show's name written on the side.

"I moved on her and I failed. I'll admit it," Trump, a celebrity billionaire and real estate mogul, is heard saying in the video, then using an expletive for sex.

"Whoa," another voice says.

"I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn't get there. And she was married," Trump says.

The tape was recorded in September 2005, months after Trump married his third wife, Melania, according to the Post.

Trump and Bush are heard discussing Arianne Zucker, an actress who met them as they got off the bus.

"I've gotta use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her," Trump says.

"You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them," he adds.

The video, which emerged barely one month before Election Day November 8, led to a rare Trump apology.

"This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago," Trump said in a statement sent to reporters.

"Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close," he said, referring to the former president and wife of his Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

"I apologise if anyone was offended."

Clinton issued swift criticism of Trump's comments.

"This is horrific. We cannot allow this man to become president," she posted on Twitter.