Trump edges ahead of Clinton by one point, latest poll finds

By AFP

WASHINGTON

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has edged ahead of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by a point for the first time since May, an ABC News/Washington Post tracking poll out Tuesday has found.

The poll also registered a seven point decline for Clinton in the share of likely voters who are strongly enthusiastic about her, a possible reflection of the renewed controversy over her use of a private server while secretary of state, pollster Gary Langer said.

Trump’s 46-45 per cent lead in the four-way race for the White House, while well within the margin of error, is the first time he has polled ahead of Clinton in the survey since May.

The new poll was taken from October 27-30, a period that includes FBI director James Comey’s October 28 announcement that his agents had found a new trove of email that may be pertinent to an earlier probe into Clinton’s handling of classified information. The results flip 46-45 in the Democrat’s favor when combining the last seven days, Mr Langer said.

HACKED EMAILS

Meanwhile, CNN said on Tuesday it had parted ways with Democratic strategist Donna Brazile after hacked emails released by WikiLeaks showed that she shared questions with Hillary Clinton’s campaign ahead of events sponsored by the network. Ms Brazile, has long worked as an analyst for the news channel.

On Monday, WikiLeaks revealed she sent an email to top Clinton aides on the eve of a primary debate with Bernie Sanders hosted by CNN in the Michigan city of Flint, which is facing a crisis over elevated lead levels in its water.

“One of the questions directed to HRC tomorrow is from a woman with a rash,” Brazile told Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and communications director Jennifer Palmieri in the email.

“Her family has lead poison and she will ask what, if anything, will Hillary do as president to help the ppl (people) of Flint,” Ms Brazile said.