NEW YORK

US President-elect Donald Trump prepared Monday to announce a new slate of Cabinet picks following a busy weekend of meetings with hopefuls at his golf club retreat outside New York.

The Republican billionaire-turned-world leader heaped praise on tough-talking retired Marine Corps general James “Mad Dog” Mattis, signalling he is seriously considering him as Pentagon chief.

When asked before dinner at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey if he would soon reveal new nominations, Mr Trump told reporters: “Pretty true,” confirming he had “made a couple of deals.”

But Mr Trump made the 90-minute drive back to Manhattan late Sunday after two days in Bedminster, and no new picks were revealed.

Beyond Gen Mattis, the top names on the guest list Sunday were Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was recently ousted as the leader of Trump’s transition team, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and immigration hardliner Kris Kobach.

The president-elect was clearly seeking to sound out people from a wide range of backgrounds, from party stalwarts to business moguls and former rivals.

Some of Mr Trump’s choices for other key posts so far — attorney general, national security adviser and chief White House strategist — have come under fire on civil rights grounds from Democrats and other critics.

But he has also moved to mend fences with moderate Republicans as he goes about building a new administration before his January 20 inauguration.

US WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAQ

On Saturday, he interviewed one-time foe Mitt Romney — the 2012 Republican presidential candidate who called him a “fraud” during the recent campaign — for the secretary of state position, reportedly coveted by Giuliani.

Mr Trump, 70, was clearly wowed by Gen Mattis, who led the US Central Command from 2010-2013, overseeing the US withdrawal from Iraq and a surge in Afghanistan.

“General James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, who is being considered for Secretary of Defence, was very impressive yesterday. A true General’s General!” Mr Trump said on Twitter.

Mr Trump called the 66-year-old “the real deal” after their meeting on Saturday.

A colourful combat commander and voracious reader, Gen Mattis has been quoted as saying: “Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everyone you meet.”

Retired general Jack Keane told NPR that he had declined an offer to serve as Pentagon chief, citing personal reasons.

He said he had recommended Gen Mattis and retired general David Petraeus, a former CIA chief.

DOMESTIC SECURITY

Mr Christie, who threw his support to Mr Trump after his own bid for the Republican presidential nomination fizzled, appeared back in favour after being pushed out as transition chief.

The campaign said the pair had a “productive discussion” on Sunday on law enforcement and domestic security.

Others meeting Mr Trump on Sunday included Wilbur Ross, under consideration for Commerce Secretary, global investor David McCormick, real estate investor Jonathan Gray and Bob Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET). Mr Trump’s picks so far include ultra-conservative Senator Jeff Sessions as attorney general, hawkish congressman Mike Pompeo as CIA director and retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn as his national security adviser.

His choice of Steve Bannon, seen as an ideologue of the ultra-conservative alt-right movement, as chief strategist has also drawn fire.

Mr Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence began their day attending a Sunday service at a Presbyterian church in the New Jersey countryside.

But the early-rising Trump was on Twitter before that, attacking the cast of hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” as rude, and “Saturday Night Live,” the late-night satirical show that mercilessly lampoons him, as offering “nothing funny at all.”