UN chief urges radical changes at world body

IN NEW YORK, UN

Retiring United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki Moon wants radical reforms rung in key organs of the global organisation to inject fresh efficiency required to meet emerging challenges.

Mr Ban highlighted the thorny issues facing the world and called on member states of the UN to stand up and unite to tackle the challenges of extreme violence, large movement of refugees, underdevelopment and poverty, and civil strife.

The UN boss, who is set to leave office next month after a decade of service, regretted that good and positive proposals which would have changed the fate of humanity and averted some disasters were thrown out by countries that hold veto vote in the organisation.

He singled out the key organs as the 15-member UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly and its wing on disarmament as those affected by such “dictatorial” decisions of one country.

PROPOSALS BLOCKED

He called for major and much needed reform for fairness and effectiveness in the UN. “Far too often, I have seen widely-supported proposals blocked, in the name of consensus, by a few or sometimes even just one country”.

He went on: “Good and progressive ideas have been blocked by one vote in the general Assembly, UN Security Council and in disarmament.”

Mr Ban could have been referring to the veto powers held by the United States of America, Russia, United Kingdom, France and China which they have used in the past to block passage of some decisions.

He questioned the wisdom of allowing the five permanent member of the UN security Council to control the decisions of the global organisation more than 50 years after majority of countries gained independence.