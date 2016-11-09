By AFP

Voters in California, the nation's most populous state, handed a major victory to backers of marijuana legalization by approving recreational use of the drug.

The vote will give momentum to efforts to end federal prohibition of marijuana and treat it in a way similar to how alcohol is regulated.

Arizona, Massachusetts and Nevada also approved the use of recreational marijuana and voters in Maine were considering a similar measure.

In Florida, voters overwhelmingly approved a measure allowing the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Arkansas and North Dakota were also deciding on a similar measure.