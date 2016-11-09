US election: Florida and California, Massachusetts vote to legalize bhang

Wednesday November 9 2016

Nearly a quarter of all Americans now live in

Nearly a quarter of all Americans now live in states where bhang is legal. 

In Summary

  • Bhang legalization appeared on the ballot in five states: California, Nevada, Arizona, Maine, and Massachusetts.
  • Another four states - Montana, North Dakota, Florida, and Arkansas, voted on medical use of bhang.
By AFP
Voters in California, the nation's most populous state, handed a major victory to backers of marijuana legalization by approving recreational use of the drug.

The vote will give momentum to efforts to end federal prohibition of marijuana and treat it in a way similar to how alcohol is regulated.

Arizona, Massachusetts and Nevada also approved the use of recreational marijuana and voters in Maine were considering a similar measure.

In Florida, voters overwhelmingly approved a measure allowing the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Arkansas and North Dakota were also deciding on a similar measure.

In Montana, voters were deciding on whether to ease restrictions in an existing medical marijuana law.