  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

US court lifts Donald Trump ban on some refugees

Sunday December 24 2017

Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump. A US federal judge on December 23, 2017 lifted Trump administration restrictions that barred some refugees from the country. PHOTO | AFP 

In Summary

  • President Donald Trump's 120-day ban on refugees from some countries expired and the US announced in October that it would resume accepting some refugees, while maintaining a ban on those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority.
  • A judge ordered American authorities to resume processing and admitting so-called "follow-to-join" refugees, which would once again allow the spouse and unmarried children of a refugee already in the country to be admitted.
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

WASHINGTON

A US federal judge on Saturday lifted Trump administration restrictions that barred some refugees from the country, the latest in a series of immigration-related legal setbacks for the president.

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some — including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority — were still barred from entering.

BAN LIFTED

In his ruling on Saturday, Judge James Robart ordered American authorities to resume processing and admitting so-called "follow-to-join" refugees, which would once again allow the spouse and unmarried children of a refugee already in the country to be admitted.

And he also ordered that "follow-to-join" refugees and "other refugees with a bona fide relationship to a person or entity within the United States" from the 11 "high-risk" countries be processed and admitted as well.

Related Content

The ruling is in response to motions for preliminary injunctions filed in two separate cases.

"Plaintiffs in both cases are refugees, who find themselves in dire circumstances, their family members who yearn to be reunited with them, and humanitarian organisations whose fundamental mission is to help these vulnerable refugees resettle in the United States," Robart wrote in his ruling.

TARGETS

"Plaintiffs in both cases present compelling circumstances of irreparable harm inflicted by the federal agencies' action at issue here."

Trump's attempts at banning travellers from several mainly Muslim nations have been met with successive legal challenges this year.

Critics say the president's measures target Muslims, while the Trump administration has sought to cast the restrictions as being aimed at shoring up security.

Related Stories

3 days ago

Donald Trump tastes victory, at last

Lawmakers pass the tax reform plan.

  • Thu Nov 09 13:03:20 EAT 2017 Democrats win polls, deal blow to Trump
  • Thu Nov 02 12:41:50 EAT 2017 Donald Trump upends White House in first chaotic year
  • Thu Nov 02 06:20:52 EAT 2017 A year of Donald Trump: Key moments
  • Thu Jan 26 06:04:18 EAT 2017 Trump orders work to start on US-Mexico border wall
  • 4  hours ago US court lifts ban on refugees